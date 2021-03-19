Drama has unfolded again at the Supreme Court after city lawyer Male Mabilizi who had been invited by Justice Esther Kisakye to receive her ruling about his application in which he sought the chief Justice Owiny-Dollo to recuse himself from the Kyagulanyi petition, found the gate closed.

Mabilizi camped outside the gate with a number of journalists who had gone to cover the proceedings.

The guard at the gate referred them to the Judiciary Spokesperson when asked to explain why the gate had been closed.

This prompted Justice Kisakye who had also found the tent in which she was going to deliver the ruling removed to protest saying that it was illegal for the court to be closed.

Justice Kisakye has now differed the ruling to next week.

Yesterday there was drama at the same court when justice kisakye accused the Chief Justice of confiscating her file containing her dissenting ruling on the applications which had been filed by Robert Kyagulnayi Sentamu