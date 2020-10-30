By 03:00AM Sunday Police will cutoff major roads to the Central Business District. It will be a serious two days transport inconvenience. If you manage to leave home, you won’t return until evening (affected areas). If you must travel, be cautious of some colors and attires.

Motorists will be diverted at Spear Motors (IOV), Banda Trading Centre, Kireka Trading Centre, Kigobe Road at National Council of Higher Education and Jokas Hotel.

Other motorists heading to Jinja from Kampala can also access through;

i. Old Port bell Road, Spring Road via Kireka Road to Kinawataka and join Kampala Jinja Highway at Bweyogerere Trading Centre.

ii, New Port bell Road Nakawa, Chwa Il Road, Kinawataka, Jokas Hotel and join Kampala – Jinja Highway at Bweyogerere Trading Centre.

New Port bell Road, Ismail Road or Via Kireka Road to Kinawataka Road and join Kamapala – Jinja Highway at Bweyogerere Trading Centre.

Kyambogo Cricket Ground (Presidential Nomination Center) will only be accessible to Presidential Aspirants, their recommended number of people accredited by Electoral Commission and Electoral Commission Officials.

The accredited VIPs will access the Nomination Centre through Kyambogo Road, Kyambogo University Western gate and park as will be directed by Traffic Police.

• Access to Kyambogo University will be restricted to only accredited persons.

• There will be no access to other motorists intending to use the Kampala — Jinja Highway between Spear Motors and Kireka Trading Centre except members of Electoral Commission, Presidential Aspirants, Service Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles and Security Vehicles.

Eastern gate will be the exit route for emergency vehicles.

• The Aspirants will exit through Kyambogo University, Faculty of Engineering and join Kigobe Road at National Council of Higher Education.

• All junctions that join Kampala — Jinja Highway between Spear Motors (IOV) and Kireka Trading Center will be cut off; therefore no vehicle shall access the Highway.

• Presidential Aspirants will NOT be allowed to access the Central Business Centre; therefore all roads leading to the Central Business District will have restricted access.

No procession along the road will be allowed before, during and after nominations.

• Presidential Aspirants will park at the parking adjacent to the Nomination Centre.

• Motorists accompanying the presidential Aspirants will park adjacent to Western gate as will be guided by Traffic Police.

• Parking along the road is prohibited, motor vehicles found abandoned by the road side will be towed to the nearest Police Stations at the owners cost and inconvenience.

• Diversions of motor vehicles will start at 0500 hrs on 2nd November, 2020 until the end of the function on 3 rd November, 2020.

• Traffic Police in conjunction with other security agencies will erect snap check points in all routes used by Presidential Aspirants.

• Boda Riders will not be allowed beyond all the cut off points.

• All Presidential Aspirants and other road users are advised to comply with the above Tr ffic Guidelines to avoid inconveniences.