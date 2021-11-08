Uganda is experiencing an influx of refugees from DR Congo through the shared border crossing of Bunagana in Kisoro district.

Hundreds of people have left their homes after armed men attacked villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Locals say that attackers chased a small number of the national army to occupy Chanzu, Runyoni, Ndiza and more villages in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province.

The civil society in Rutshuru says it suspects the attackers were M23 rebels.

The group, who signed a deal in 2013 with the government to demobilise and end the rebellion, hasn’t commented on the attack.

An MP from the region Ayobangira Safari told BBC Great Lakes that “hundreds have closed Bunagana border to Uganda this morning”.

Rebels’ activities have recently shaken parts of South and North Kivu provinces, the latter being under state of military siege to halt rebels’ attacks.

Last week rebels attacked and paralysed Bukavu town in South Kivu for several hours.