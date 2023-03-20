Bonny Omara, the Lead Engineer on the team designed Uganda`s first-ever satellite into the international space station has urged Ugandan youth to embrace technology.

Omara who with two other Ugandans alongside Japanese engineers worked on the multinational satellite design program who developed it alongside two others and Japanese engineers says that such technologies present job opportunities which would respond to the challenges of unemployment that the country is facing.

He told URN during an interview from Gulu City that in the fast-growing world the government should heavily invest in technology and support those with interest, across all sectors.

According to Omara, technology has a role to play in agriculture, weather, health, governance, data collection, and education among others which in turn creates thousands of job opportunities.

Uganda`s cube-type satellite, parlAficaSat-1, was deployed into the low earth orbit last year.

It is designed to provide research and observation data that will provide solutions in the weather forecast, mapping land, water bodies, minerals, and monitoring agriculture.

Others roles are in the areas of disaster prevention, infrastructure planning, and border security.

On Saturday, Kakebe Technologies launched a two-year drive to skill 1,000 youth from major cities in Northern Uganda about technology in order to create employment opportunities.

Innocent Byegarazo, from Kakebe Technologies, noted that the initiative seeks to address youth unemployment through Information and Technology, innovation, and leadership through the IT and innovation sector in the country.

Esther Makumbi, a social media innovator says technology helps one to create jobs, sell their businesses, create brands, create networks, and solutions to community problems through innovations.

Sharon Abalo, a student at Gulu Institute of Health Science says that the campaign to promote technologies among the youth should be taken to learning institutions so that they understand what to do after school.