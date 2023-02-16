Aya Group of Companies boss Mohammed Hamid is mourning the death of his beloved son, Mohammed Hamid Junior.

Hamid Junior, 25 was found lifeless on Sunday morning at their home in Kololo, an upscale suburb in Kampala.

He was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.Hamid Jr. had just recently graduated in the United States of America.

Following completion of his university studies, he had been incorporated in the management of Pearl of Africa Hotel, owned by his father.

Hamid Jr. (L) was the right hand man of his father

Commonly referred to as Dodi, Hamid Jr. was hardworking and had dreams of turning around the fortunes of his father’s business empire.

On his WhatsApp status, a heartbroken Aya wrote, “…You will always be remembered for your kind and caring and loving heart…I miss you my son and will always keep you in my prayers.”

Hamid passed on when his life had just started.

There has also been an outpouring of grief and sympathy towards the family of Aya, from former and current workers with many praising Hamid Junior’s friendliness.

May God rest his soul in eternal piece.