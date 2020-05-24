Uganda’s medical fraternity is mourning the death of a health worker who died at the hands of thugs.

A group of yet to be identified thugs have brutally murdered a medical personnel.

The murdered medic has been identified as Rogers Eyapi.

According to reports, the lifeless body of Eyapi Sunday morning found outside his rented home in Namatala, Mbale district, Eastern Uganda. He has been a member of staff at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in the Records section.

Reports add thag he was clobbered by armed thugs who must have hit him with a blunt object around the nodal area.

Eyapi hailed from Nebbi district in West Nile.

Witnesses add that he met his death last night at the hands of thugs when he was coming from his evening out. Unfortunately this was quite beyond the time curfew begins. He was killed very near to where he has been living.