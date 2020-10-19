Former Internal Security Organisation boss Col Frank Kaka Bagyenda has been appointed Uganda’s Ambassador to Angola.

Kaka’s appointment letter has been sent to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for approval to serve as the first Ugandan ambassador to Angola.

Prior to his sacking this October, Kaka and his operatives were often been accused of doctoring intelligence reports about criminals, political groupings and crossborder security alerts.

Besides, Kaka had been on the spot over kidnapping, detaining and torturing of suspects in safe houses located in Kalangala District.

Kaka was replaced with Charles Oluka.

The Internal Security Organisation is Uganda’s counter intelligence agency responsible for providing national security intelligence to Uganda’s policy makers. It also engages in covert activities at the request of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.