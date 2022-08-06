A senior four student has died while allegedly attempting to carry out an abortion.

17-year-old Brighter Chekwemoi died on Thursday at Bukwo General hospital where her parents had rushed her after she allegedly took drugs and started vomiting while also losing a lot of blood.

Goretti Chemutai a friend of the deceased at school revealed that Chekwemoi was a jolly girl who had many friends. She explained that she was the first friend to whom the deceased revealed her pregnancy and that the boy who impregnated her had refused to help her and had run off to stay with his father who is a soldier at Bombo barracks.

“She kept on telling us her parents were furious with her and they swore never to continue paying her tuition if she refused to show them the boyfriend,” she said.

Tabitha Kwemboi, another friend of the deceased said she had told them that she was going to abort any time to save her life from stress.

“We told her never to abort her children, I personally advised her that that could be the only child she would ever get in her life and I thought she had understood, only to hear the news that she’s dead,” Kwemboi said.

Simon Kityo the father of the deceased said he got his daughter with drugs at home and when they rushed her to the hospital, she died within ten minutes after arrival. Kityo has described the death of his daughter as a total loss to the family that had sold many things to educate her.

“Imagine she was just only remaining with one term to complete her senior four,” he said.

Aminis Kayondo, Bukwo district police commander said the police have opened a general inquiry to ascertain in detail the cause of the deceased’s death.

“Yes, the relatives have given their statements that she attempted to abort but for us as police, we are going the extra miles to investigate it thoroughly,” he said.

The deceased will be buried today Saturday at their ancestral home in Tesheni village, Kamet parish, Kamet sub-county in Bukwo district.