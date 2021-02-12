Rwanda’s head of the military, Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli, died a “natural death” on Thursday at a military hospital, according to the Rwanda Defence Force.

“Yes, General Musemakweli has died, he was ill,” a senior Rwandan army official told the BBC.

Gen Musemakweli was appointed head of the Rwanda Defence Forces general inspectorate in November 2019.

He previously held the positions of army chief of staff, head of presidential guard, and reserves forces commander.

He was a member of Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a rebel force commanded by Paul Kagame that rose to power in 1994.

