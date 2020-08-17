The authorities in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, have closed two biggest markets in the city for seven days after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Rwanda is the only sub-Saharan country whose residents are permitted to enter Europe’s Schengen zone in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of Nyarugenge market and Kwa Mutanga market – the main wholesale market for fresh food in the city – takes effect on Monday.

The decision was announced on Sunday hours after the health ministry reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the country – including 80 cases recorded in Kigali.

The country has reported 253 new cases in the last three days, most of them in Kigali. Before that some 222 cases had been reported in 14 days.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 2,453 cases and eight deaths out of more than 300,000 tests done, according to data from the health ministry.

BBC