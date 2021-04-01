Rock Boom took home the Platinum Award in the best energy drinks category at this year’s Consumers Choice Awards.

Consumers Choice Award is an organization in Uganda that recognizes business excellence annually by conducting comprehensive and objective independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence for the quality of their service.

The awards presided over by the Cabinet Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives-Amelia Kyambadde at Golf course Hotel -Kampala, Hariss International’s Energy drink ‘RockBoom’ merged the best from the Energy Drinks category in Uganda.

RockBoom is proudly celebrated as the first Ugandan made energy drink, served in a 320ml PET bottle and 250ml prestigious can.

Hariss International staff receive the RockBoom award yesterday

“We as Hariss International appreciate the reward and all our stakeholders for their commitment and dedication towards our brand. In today’s market, great brands are built by action, on the ground, with the people and for the people. Great brands do not wait to be made!” ~ Mr. Chadi.K. Ahmad Director sales & marketing Hariss International.



To all our stakeholders, we say THANK YOU for your support and pledge to keep by our commitment- ‘Quality First-Quality always’