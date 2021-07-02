Kawempe based soft drinks manufacturer Hariss International Limited has this week unveiled its additional packaging for the fruit juice brand Oner.

Announcing to the market on Friday, 2nd July, the beverages giant said the new packaging is now available in a family size 1 litre bottle and an ‘on the go’ 200ml bottle.

Until now, Oner Fruit Juice which is available in Mango, Apple and Berries flavours was only available in a 500ml PET bottle.

The innovation was driven by the increasing demand from the market for the company to add a cost friendly packaging, suitable for the diverse needs of the consumers in Uganda. As such, the company now has packaging that meets key consumer touchpoints ranging from price, convenience and functionality.

Oner Fruit Juice which was first launched into the market in 2015.