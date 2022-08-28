On Sunday 28th.09.2022, Hariss International ltd, the proud manufactures of RIHAM products, joined little hands Go Green for the long-awaited Green festival, in Celebration of 10 years of Climate Action, at Kololo Airstrip-Kampala.

Since 2018, Hariss International has journeyed with Little hands Go Green to promote environmental conservation through tree planting, proper waste disposal, and plastic recycling. And as such, has facilitated planting over 10,000 trees and distributed over 1,000 Recycle bins across Uganda.

The Green festival, an initiative of Little Hands Go Green, is a fun family day that aims to educate the community, especially school-going children, on the essence of environmental conservation.

Children have a chance to experience exciting, fun-filled activities such as green aerobics, face painting, games, and entertainment from green superstars and musicians.

Several Recycling bins from Hariss International were distributed at different points to encourage proper plastic and waste disposal by the festivalgoers.

Each Child also had an opportunity to walk away with a free fruit tree seedling.

As Hariss International, this partnership was an excellent opportunity for us to empower the youth to become ambassadors for environmental conservation, a core of our sustainability strategy.

We, pledge to continue being environmentally conscious in all our operations.

