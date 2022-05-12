Hariss International Limited, the manufactures of RIHAM products, has today, the 19th.05.2022 officiated a partnership with Rotaract Uganda dubbed “Rotaract Earth” 7th Edition.



The Earth Initiative, which started in April 2015, embodies a vision of planting 10,000 trees by 2022. This vision addresses the growing concern of climate change, food insecurity, and primary healthcare challenges.



As part of its core sustainability strategies, Hariss International limited has injected UGX 17 million to facilitate the Rotaract Earth Initiative.

This year’s tree planting edition will happen in ARUA & KOKOBO, with the guidance of an expert team from the National Forest Authority. The 2-day campaign will entail planting fruit trees in Onialeku, Muni, and Ediofe girls’ schools among others. Distribution of recycle bins, and a medical camp that will provide medical aid to over 400 attendees in Arua town.



“As a key player in the manufacturing industry, this partnership is a great opportunity for us to continue pushing our efforts of environmental sustainability across Uganda.”



Ms. Racheal Luwedde, Public Relations Manager, Hariss International, noted; adding Hariss has a strategic goal to sensitize the youth in Uganda on the importance of environmental conservation. We aim to grow and inhabit a culture of recycling and environmental protection among the youth from an early stage.

Over the years, we have invested about UGX 300 million in easy-to-learn and engaging campaigns that have assisted the youth in understanding the essence of tree planting and purpose, most importantly, what to recycle, how to recycle, and where to recycle.



Hariss International Limited believes in a spherical economy where recycled plastic bottles can be repurposed and used as an alternative source of income for many in our communities. We, therefore, are very excited to be part of this campaign; and look forward to furthering our greening mission across Uganda.

Hariss International Limited is the proud manufacturer of RIHAM Products.