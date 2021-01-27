The initiative for social and economic rights (ISER) a rights advocacy group is tasking the government of Uganda to come clear on the COVID19 vaccination strategy.

Addressing a news conference at their offices in Kampala, the executive director ISER Salima Namusobya and program manager right to health Allana Kembabazi reveal that there has been mixed messaging on Uganda’s plans to vaccinating citizens against COVID19 which according to her this pauses worries on what true the govt has in store for the citizens in regards to treatment and cure of the pandemic.

However, they also question the USD.405M amount of money Uganda is going to pay COVAX the covid19 vaccine manufacturer for the vaccine saying its way too high compared to payments made by other countries.

The rights advocacy body has also paused 12 questions to govt quizzing its readiness to vaccinate the masses, manage the vaccine among other underlying issues geared towards ending the pandemic.