The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) which is Uganda’s umbrella body for the private sector made up of 230 Business Associations, Corporate bodies and the major Public Sector Agencies that support private sector growth and master card Foundation have unveiled a plan to establish 3 million jobs for the youth.

This was revealed by the Executive Director of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda Gideon Badagawa while launching activities for celebration of 25 years of PSFU existence .

Badagawa said that in the next five year the private sector will focus on providing the young people with opportunities if acquiring employment through various sectors .

He said that uganda’s future is in leveraging the future of young people to fetch a fortune.

Badagawa said that as the Private Sector Foundation Uganda will build young entrepreneurship to establish business with the focus of enabling them export their production.