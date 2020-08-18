Presidential aspirant ,General Henry Tumukunde has been arrested in Njeru municipality in Buikwe district.

Tumukunde was picked up from Royal Paradise Hotel where he was meeting his campaign coordinators by police officers led by Hilary Mukiza, the officer in charge of Njeru police station.

He was bundled on police patrol registration number UP5503 and taken to Njeru police station for questioning.

Sheikh Abubaker Kayiwa, one of the coordinators says they are still puzzled on why the general was picked up since no other person was arrested from the meeting.

“We have tried asking them why they are arresting him and upon whose command, all that they are saying is that orders are coming from above. They are still holding him but we are not going to leave police before he is released,” Kayiwa has said.

The Ssezibwa region police commander Hellen Butoto confirmed Tumukunde’s arrest but declined to divulge details. She told URN that they would address the public on the matter.

The arrest of Tumukunde comes a few days after he officially announced his plans to hold nationwide consultation on his presidential ambitions after picking his nomination forms.