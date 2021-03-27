President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni on Saturday received their first doses of the COVID19 vaccination.

The event took place at State House Nakasero.

Museveni later encouraged Ugandans who qualify for the vaccine to get it.

“First Lady @JanetMuseveni and I got our Covid-19 vaccine today in Nakasero. I encourage all Ugandans who qualify for this vaccination to go to health facilities and get it. But remember to keep observing the SoPs; wear masks, wash/sanitise hands and observe social distance, etc,” Museveni tweeted after the jabs.