President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) met about 70 000 foreigners and kept close relationship with many of them in his lifetime.

Among them is Chinsonnyo Moran, a daughter of a diplomat of Indonesia.

A Wish Has Come True

In April 1965 Indonesia was engrossed in excitement as Premier Kim Il Sung of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea whom the world people admired as a legendary hero was visiting the country.

Among the Indonesian officials who received him at that time was the then charge d’ affaires ad interim of the Indonesian embassy in the DPRK.

His fellow people’s praise of Kim Il Sung left a deep impression on him.

After his return to Pyongyang his wife gave birth to a daughter.

He hoped the DPRK leader would name his daughter.

Having learned about his wish, Kim Il Sung named his daughter Chinsonnyo Moran and sent him an autographic note, reading, “I recommend Chinsonnyo Moran.”

“President Kim Il Sung Is My Eternal Real Father.”

After naming her, President Kim Il Sung bestowed warm love upon her. As she grew up, her longing to see him grew more intense.

In February 1983 she wrote a letter to Kim Il Sung.

Very pleased to read her letter and see her photos, he recalled her father with deep emotion. Then he sent a reply and gifts to her and her family.

In September that year she visited the DPRK with her mother thanks to the measure taken by President Kim Il Sung.

Though he was very busy meeting many foreign delegations that were on a visit to the DPRK to attend the celebrations of the 35th founding anniversary of the DPRK (September 9, 1948), he managed to spare time for them.

When he met them the President explained the meaning of her name, saying: Chinsonnyo means friendship between the two countries and Moran, a beautiful peony flower; there is a hill named Moran which was named so because the chain of its peaks looks like a just blown peony blossom.

To Moran who expressed her gratitude Kim Il Sung said: In the future, too, we will exchange letters and stay in intimate and good terms; next time you come to my country with your father we will have a talk in a family atmosphere.

That day he had a photo taken with them and gave them his presents.

Moran said, “Today is the happiest day in my life. I think there will not be another day like this even if I live 100 more years. President Kim Il Sung, great benevolent leader, is my eternal real father.”

Seven years later, on hearing that Moran was going to be married, Kim Il Sung sent her his wedding gifts including a folding screen and material for her clothes.