The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has directed the Parliamentary Commission to halt the procurement process for the new chamber Integrated Security System citing irregularities.

PPDA says that it received a complaint from a whistle-blower citing irregularities in the procurement of the integrated security system for the new Parliament Chamber worth 39 billion Shillings.

This is according to a letter dated 8th February 2021 by Benson Turamye, the PPDA Executive Director addressed to the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige.

the whistle-blower’s complaint alleges that the current integrated security system was procured, operated and maintained by Uganda Police Force since 2014 and that on Parliament’s request, Police designed the new integrated security system for the new chambers as an upgrade.

Turamye further reveals that the whistle-blower’s complaint says that regardless of these recommendations, Parliament’s procurement department and the Information, Communication and Technology-ICT department started a procurement process under the restricted method of procurement and invited four companies.

The companies according to the letter are Technology Associates Ltd, CRJE, Emerald Telecom (U) Ltd and Infinity Computer and Company Ltd.

Turamye demands that parliament submits the required procurement documents to the on-going audit exercise team not later than today Wednesday 10th February 2021.