How come the Workers’ Party of Korea, the ruling party in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has received absolute support and trust of the masses of the people for over 70 years?

The answer can be found in its political ideals.

Its political ideals are, in a word, the people-first principle.

This principle demands that one should regard the masses of the people as masters of the revolution and construction, rely on them and make selfless, devoted efforts for their good.

Throughout its history, the WPK has always formulated its lines and policies in conformity with the requirements and opinions of the people, and directed primary concern to solving urgent problems for them.

In formulating and executing all its policies, the Party gives top and absolute priority to the thoughts, requirements, interests and benefits of the people and goes to them closer the harder the times are.

A member of a foreign delegation, who visited the DPRK for the first time, expressed his thoughts as follows.

“Streets in Pyongyang were clean and in good order, and the people were full of vitality and energy. What was more surprising was the reality that the people are masters of society and everything in society serves them. People’s laughter was ringing out in the bases for cultural and leisure activities, which were magnificently built in various places, and workers were living in super-high-rise apartment houses. It was unbelievable that the state gives houses to people free of charge.”

Another one, who looked round several places in the DPRK with him, said that it was owing to false propaganda by the Western media that many people are not well aware of the DPRK. He then added: I keenly realized the superiority of the socialist system of the DPRK during my visit to the country; whoever visits the DPRK would be quite surprised.

The state and economic organs of this country serve entirely for satisfying the requirements and interests of the people.

The slogan “We serve the people!” is seen in power organs at all levels; this shows that officials of those organs are servants of the people, not bureaucrats lording it over them.

The country has enforced free education since long, and provides the houses, built at its expense, to the people free of charge.

By further developing the socialist educational system, it is enforcing universal 12-year compulsory education.

The Third Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK, held in June 2021, adopted it as an important policy to supply the children across the country with nutritive foods including dairy produce at state expense.

In recent years modern streets such as Mirae Scientists and Ryomyong have been built one after another in the capital city of Pyongyang, and the houses were provided to the working people free of charge.

In particular, the Eighth Congress of the WPK, held in 2021, put forward the task of solving the housing problem for the citizens of Pyongyang by building 10 000 flats every year in Pyongyang during the period of a new five-year plan for national economic development. Accordingly, in April last year the construction of 10 000 flats in the Songsin and Songhwa area was completed, and 800 flats in the modern Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District were built in addition in the centre of the capital city.

This year, construction of 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area was completed, and the second-stage construction of 10 000 flats in this area is now in full swing. In addition, construction of a new street of over 4 000 flats is being pushed forward in the Sopho area.

The WPK regards it as an unbreakable principle to give top and absolute priority to people’s interests and convenience.

Whenever the country suffered flooding, the WPK immediately enlisted national potential and built houses and public buildings including schools and kindergartens for the victims.

It is by no means accidental that the Korean people follow the WPK, calling it their mother.