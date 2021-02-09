The minister of disaster preparedness and Refugees Hilary Onek (pictured) has asked Parliament to insert in the National Climate Change Bill 2020, which is currently under consideration before the Climate Change committee of Parliament a stringent clause that compel industries to have technologies to cleanse emissions that is release to the environment.

Onek made the plea while appearing before the Climate Change committee chaired by Dr. Lawrence Songa to make contributions on the proposed climate change bill.

He said that factories produce a toxic gas which is dangerous to the environment and therefore, there should be technologies so as it monitors whatever gas is released in the air by irresponsible industries to cleanse the one which is dangerous to minimize on the negative effects to lives.

The head of the National Environment Coordination Emergency Operation Centre Brig. Steven Oluka proposed that the proposed bill on climate change should have a pre-licensing safety measures requirement before licenses are issued to industries demanding for standards that guard against air pollution.