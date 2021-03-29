The Uganda Police Force has today started the vaccination of 20,000 out of its close to 47,000 personnel against COVID-19. With only 20,000 doses dispatched to the force, the vaccination will start with personnel aged 50 and above as well as those operating from border points.

The vaccination exercise was kicked off by the Chief of Joint Security, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, who represented the Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola.

At least 10 directors, among others the Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye, the Director of Operation Services Edward Ochom, the Director Human Resource Management Jesse Kamunanwire, the Director of Crime Intelligence Brig Chris Damulira, the Director of Human Resource Development Godfrey Golooba, the Director Forensic Science Andrew Mubiru and ICT Director Felix Baryamwisaki received the COVID -19 vaccine today.

Gen Bakasumba said the police force mans over 15 entry points and that the numerous numbers of people that the police personnel attend to at the border points put their personnel at high risk of getting COVID-19. The force set up 15 teams that will carry out the vaccination exercise across the country.

Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the Police Director for Health Services said that even Police Officers who have chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension will also be considered in the first phase of vaccinations.

Police added that so far they have registered 167 COVID-19 cases since March last year when the first positive case was recorded in the country, while the Uganda Prisons Service has so far recorded more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases. At least six police officers have succumbed to COVID-19.