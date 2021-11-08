No one has come to claim the body of Isaac Matovu, a suspected suicide bomber who died on a Bushenyi-bound Swift Bus last month.

Matovu died on October 25 during an explosion in Lungala-Mpigi district. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told URN that they have been conducting analyses to find more information regarding the type of bomb that Matovu allegedly set off on the bus, but at the same time are waiting for his family to come forward and claim for his body.

“His body is still there. But when you get the body of such a person you have to conduct different tests and analyses to establish many details of the bomb, its type, how it was assembled, and the fragments from the body. We cannot rush now to bury him in the cemetery. We have storage facilities, so we shall keep it,’ Enanga said.

Enanga explains that they have hopes that some of the family members of the deceased may show up anytime and he will be handed to them. But sources say the family members declined to come out in fear of being arrested by security agencies who linked the deceased to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

Earlier, Enanga said that the deceased was on its wanted list for ADF terror suspects, and was being pursued as Mustafa, a resident of Kamuli zone, in Kira Municipality.

On Thursday night security teams raided a home in Kireka B-Bulenga along the Mityana road where one Yusuf Muwonge, a suspected colleague of the deceased, was reportedly hiding. But Muwonge escaped.

“We have launched a serious manhunt for Muwonge Yusuf, who appears to have been operating in the same domestic terror cell, with Isaac Matovu. He is in a hyper mood, and has shifted from Lweza, where he was staying, moved to Wamala Katooke, Nansana and his last hideout in Kireka–Bira. We want to warn anyone who will be found harbouring or aiding Muwonge Yusuf, that they will face serious consequences for doing so,” a police statement indicated.