Police at Kabalagala are investigating a fire incident that broke out at Kampala International University in Kampala.

The fire destroyed restaurants, shops and mobile money kiosks.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, the incident was reported at police at around 4:30 am and the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services officers responded at the scene and fought the fire upto 6am.

Owoyesigyire says investigations are currently ongoing, but there is suspicion that the cause could have been a lit stove left unattended to in the canteen.