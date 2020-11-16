Presidential hopeful Lt Gen (retired) Henry Tumukunde claims the state is making the presidential race hard for opposition by the ground continuing to stay ‘unleveled’ and deny him chance to ably pass on message to his supporters to vote him into power in the 2021 general elections.

The independent candidate on Monday once again faced off with Uganda Police officers, this time in thge Rwenzori district of Kasese after they stopped his convey insisting that he needs a bigger security detail.

Tumukunde who was in Kasese and Bunyangabu today but has seen a couple of his rallies foiled by Police in western Uganda.

“Our planned event in Kasese has been disrupted with our team and supporters being prevented from accessing the venue. They are also insisting on ‘providing security’,” said a tweet by his campaign team, the ‘Renewed Uganda’ platform which he inveigled in August this year.

Tumukunde’s security and Police almost exchanged bullets after a scuffle between General Tumukunde and the security.

Tumukunde was supposed to address a gathering in Nyakatonze subcounty, however, this was impossible due to a heavy security deployment of both the police and the army.

It should be remembered that Gen .Tumukunde has today started campaigns in Rwenzori region having completed campaigning in Ankole region.

But two days ago, Tumukunde has had a better day than the last two on the campaign trail, when the police allowed him to hold two rallies in Kiruhura district. At both rallies, Tumukunde pledged to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises with loan support.

The general election is due in January next year.