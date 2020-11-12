Police in Jinja City has blocked presidential candidate, Nancy Kalembe from holding a procession in Jinja town.

Kalembe was set to launch her manifesto at Kakindu stadium on Thursday afternoon, however, the preparations for the launch which comprised of a mini procession along the different streets of Jinja town ended prematurely.

As Kalembe was waving to her supporters who were standing on the roadside ahead of her manifesto launch, police officers attached to Field Force unit blocked her along Main Street.

Police officers led by the Jinja Central Police Station Commander, Ahmed Hasunira told journalists that, the Electoral Commission has not communicated to them whether any presidential candidate was to hold such activities within the city.

Kalembe earlier on told journalists that, she had cleared all the necessary steps and is shocked to face hurdles ahead of her much-anticipated manifesto launch.

By the time of filing this report, the Kiira regional electoral commission returning officer, Emmanuel Mastiko, police officers and Kalembe were holding a closed-door meeting at Busoga regional EC headquarters over the matter.