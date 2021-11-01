Police have asked mobile money operators and fuel dealers in the country to report suspicious unusual transactions.

The call by the police follows the latest bomb explosions that left two people killed. On October 23, a bomb exploded at a pork joint in Komamboga and two days later there was another explosion inside Swift Bus in Mpigi along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that they arrested three people; Abdulahm Waibi, Sanyu Nakitende and Aisha Katushabe for receiving and distributing $114,000 (about Shs 355m) to Allied Democratic Front (ADF) terror cells in the country.

Addressing journalists on Saturday at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police’s chief political commissar said that the business community, especially mobile money agents and fuel dealers should start monitoring any unusual and suspicious transactions and inform the police.

“Community especially fuel dealers, mobile money agents should look out for unusual transactions. Probably as somebody who has a mobile money shop can take interest in somebody who is withdrawing lots of money at awkward hours. You can see that there is something wrong with this person withdrawing money. I want to tell you that even in the banks where you keep your money, they take interest in the withdrawals and the bankings that you make,” Kasingye.

Kasingye also appealed to passengers to insist on being checked before using public transport.

“If they don’t check you, then you should know that there is probably another person who has not been checked. Then your safety is not granted by that act, so insist on body checking, and of luggage,” Kasingye said.

He says that all police stations have been directed to provide police counter numbers and toll-free lines to help people in alerting police.

Kasingye also said that members of the public should do background checks on employees, house helpers before and after employing them. He added that LC I chairpersons should start profiling all residents and visitors in the village registers and holding regular village meetings.