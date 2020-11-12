Award-winning musician and ardent ruling party National Resistence Movement mobiliser Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool found a historic crowd that ushered him into Arua City as he campaigned for the party’s flagbearer President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday.

Proceeding successful sessions in the Lango subregion, the Silent Majority boss flanked by fellow musicians Catherine Kusasaira, Coco Finger and Big Eye was welcomed by a boisterous crowd of thousands of Museveni supporters who were donned in youth clothes, and yellow masks.

The supporters escorted Bebe Cool and his team through the main streets of Arua City with songs of praise for Museveni blared through speakers and were danced to by his supporters.

The city, previously presumed to be an opposition stronghold proved the country wrong when it lit up perfectly in yellow.

The twist in support from red to yellow aligned with the saying that “he who laughs last laughs best.”

Earlier, President Museveni had arived in Arua where he met leaders from across the West Nile region at Muni University.