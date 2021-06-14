Nakivubo War Memorial construction has gained momentum after the funder, Hamis Kiggundu of Ham Enterprises doubled efforts.

According to the city young tycoon, the stadium was expected to be ready to host its first match game in approximately 2 years from 2019.

However, he explained that the construction of the facility had stalled due to negative energy, politics, court battles and compensation of vendors.

Once finished, the stadium is expected to promote sports since most of clubs have no pitches, employ about 1,000 both directly and indirectly and also create sources of taxes to the government among others.

Nakivubo war Memorial stadium (NWMS) was established 54 years ago under the NWMS Trust Act, 1963 with a board of Trustees appointed by the Sports Minister.

In September, 2009 a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach with Ham Enterprises was entered into, to redevelop the dilapidated facility into modern one scaled up to International Standards.

The Construction works spear-headed by Roko will put in place a state of the art Stadium on an acreage of about 13 acres with a seating capacity of 34,500, modern athletic tracks, netball, basketball, volley ball and other indoor games, offices for rent, hotels, conference facilities, board room, Sport souvenir shops, Shopping mall, multi-level parking of about 10,000 cars among others.