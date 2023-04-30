By Alex Masereka Joel

Namutumba District will play host to this year’s International Labour Day Celebrations on Monday. The district has lined up a series of activities dubbed ‘labour day week’ in the run up to Monday.

President Yoweri Museveni who will be main celebrant at the Monday celebrations, has played an active role in the labour day week events.

On Saturday his Political Assistant and Head of the Office of the National Chairman of NRM, SPA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye camped in Namutumba where she delivered goodies to locals on behalf of the president.

On her arrival in Namutumba District, SPA Hajjat Hadijah was greeted by a group of Museveni supporters clad in Jajja Tova Ku Main T-shirts. She is the brainchild of the slogan Tova Ku Main that seeks to have President Yoweri Museveni on the 2026 ballot.

Baby items and mattresses were given to expectant mothers at Namutumba Health Centre III and more at a public gathering at the district playground.

She also donated branded sewing machines and hair dryers to boost locals in a drive to improve their household incomes.

These are part of President Museveni’s plan to empower Ugandans.

Hajjat Hadija later addressed a mammoth crowd of President Museveni’s supporters at the same playground that had just hosted a women’s football game.

She reassured the residents that President Museveni seeks to empower them in a bid to make poverty history in Busoga region.