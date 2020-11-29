Police over the weekend raid the office of Forum for Democratic Chnage MP flag bearer for Koboko Municipality, Yakani Charles recovering NRM t-shirts and other campaign materials, local sources tell this website.

It is also revealed that outgoing MP, Hon Everlyn Anite, the head of National Resistance Movement primary losers reconciliation team attempted to halt the police search and admitted to supporting Yakani’s campaign with the materials.

As she attempted to commandeer the evidence from the police, she was stopped by NRM supporters led by district Chair Lucy Afako and forced to flee the crime scene.

Here are some of the pictures captured at the FDC honcho’s office.