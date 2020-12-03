Independent presidential candidate Tumukunde, on Thursday arrived in the Lango sub region capital Lira city to a warm welcome.

This week the army man from Rukungiri is focusing on the message of empowering farmers in northern Uganda and says he will do away with the use of hoes for farming in the country. Without stating the cost of implementing such radical policy departure, the conversation about its feasibility remains open-ended.

The former spymaster also promises to initiate, support and fast track public and private food supply chain linkage and value-addition initiatives to ensure regionally-balanced self-sufficiency in food production.