It was a Joyous moment as Tycoon Sudhir’s family joins the Muhwezi’s to celebrate his victory and a swearing-in ceremony as the Rujumbura constituency MP in the 11th parliament.

This website learnt that the philanthropist and phenomenon his Excellency Ambassador, Billionaire Dr Sudhir Ruparelia and Hon. Jim Muhwezi had lunch after the elected legislator for Rujumbura was sworn in.

According took by our insider at the exquisite celebrations that happened yesterday, the duo shared a luxurious and monumental moment as Billionaire Dr. Sudhir congratulated the elected NO for being brought back to the legislative council in the 11th Parliament.

Major General (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi Katugugu is a Ugandan lawyer, politician and retired military officer.