Hon. Frank Tumwebaze has on Tuesday assumed office as Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries following a handover in Entebbe by outgoing minister Hon. Vincent Ssempijja.

“I wish to congratulate Hon. Frank Tumwebaze upon having been appointed and welcome him to the Ministry which has also has a highly competent and hardworking technical team,’’ said Bamulangaki Ssempijja who has been moved to head the Defence docket.

New Fisheries Minister Hellen Adoa promised to enforce registration of all fishermen in Uganda in next six months alongside better tracking both aquarium and lakes, vowing to focus on value addition for fish feeds to reduce on fish feed imports.

Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, Minister of State for Animal Industry and Kigulu County North MP Fred Bwino Kyakulaga (State Agriculture) also assumed office today.

“I want to thank God for being reappointed in cabinet and I want to thank President Museveni for surprising me with this appointment but nonetheless I am returning home,” Hon. Tumwebaze said.

“I want to let you know that we shall count on your support. The technical people will give us the knowledge but policymaking is our function we the leadership and we shall really depend on the knowledge you Ministry staff have to move the sector forward.”

“I am here to listen and learn. I do not impose views but I propose, that is why we were able to move in other sectors,” Hon. Tumwebaze assured MAIAF top leadership, arguing them to serve the people.

MAIAF’s priorities

After his vetting by Parliament, Hon. Tumwebaze promised to, among others, implement the National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto and push for economic growth and job creation.

Mr Tumwebaze also vowed to crackdown on illegal agriculture pesticides as a measure to ‘clean up’ the sector.

He pledged zero-tolerance to corruption, and vowed to help the 68 per cent of Ugandans still trapped in subsistence farming.

“We are going to fight corruption and crackdown on people who flood the market with fake agro-products so that Ugandans can reap what is worth their efforts in this sector,” Mr Tumwebaze said.

“We will discourage land fragmentation and assist people in subsistence farming to join money economy. We are going to work with other stakeholders to help farmers get markets,” he added.

New Fisheries Minister Hellen Adoa

“Agriculture is a universal sector that employs many people both directly and indirectly. If you look at Uganda, it has a land size of 241,000Sq miles, of that land area, 81.8% is arable land meaning it can be cultivated. Out of the arable land, only 35% is utilized. So my big task is to whip the country and mobilize people to put land to use,” said Tumwebaze.

Tuesday's official handover of instruments of power and authority Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries in Entebbe.

He also says that he is to ensure that disease control is a priority that needs to be fought holistically.

Who is Hon. Tumwebaze

Tumwebaze is the current member of Parliament representing Kibale county in Kamwenge district.

He is a former Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and served as Minister of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) and Minister for Presidency and Kampala Affairs.

Tumwebaze attended Jinja College for his A-level and joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology where he attained a Bachelor of Science in Education.

He also holds Masters in International and Diplomatic Studies and Masters in Public Health from Makerere University.