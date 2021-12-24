Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has donated to Masafu General Hospital back in his home district of Busia.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper through his Denis Onyango Masinde (DOM) Foundation gave back to his community after an illustrious career with his PSL club.

As part of our CSR drive, Century Bottling Limited, makers of Pepsi Max donated water, product and hampers that were used at a football tournament that was part of his initiative.

The 36-year old also organized a charity match between his best XI and Busia select team as part of the season celebrations at Masafu Playground.

Talking up his journey back home, Onyango said; “Great feeling being back home. Spent a bigger part of the day visiting Masafu Hospital where I was humbled by the warm reception I received.

He added; “We handed over a few items including mattresses, blankets & Mama Kits for expectant mothers.

Onyango retired from International football earlier this year after amassing over 80 caps for the country since making his senior international debut against Cape Verde in June 2005.