Crown Beverages Limited has revealed a star-studded team to go along with the hugely rewarding under the crown campaign as a celebration of the ongoing UEFA Champions League. The makers of Pepsi in Uganda announced the UGX 700 million promotion at a media engagement held at the Nakawa plant this morning.

The 3 months campaign will give customers a chance to win up to Five Million Ugandan shillings weekly in cash and other prizes and will go along with Pepsi International’s football campaigns that will run until the tournament’s final on May 29, 2021 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

While announcing this year’s campaign, the Head of Marketing at CBL, Timothy Luzinda revealed that this year’s campaign will feature a collaboration of three of the world’s best footballers as part of Pepsi’s extension of its partnership with football’s elite UEFA Champions League for the 2021/22 – 2023/24 seasons.

‘’Since becoming a sponsor in 2015, the PepsiCo and UEFA partnership has become stronger and more exciting each year. Today, it is the largest global platform we are a part of and participate each season with best-in-class commercial campaigns,’’ Luzinda said.

“Upon buying a 300ml returnable glass Pepsi bottle and the 500ml PET bottle, customers shall stand a chance of winning lots of prizes including instant cash, radios, t-shirts, string bags, balls, jersey tops, sodas” he added.

The Players:

Leonel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest player in history, the unassuming Argentina forward has become a Barcelona legend winning a succession of La Liga and Champions League titles while breaking goal-scoring records practically every season. He’s been named FIFA Ballon D’Or winner five times since 2009.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was signed to the team in a world record transfer in August 2016. The France International came through United’s academy and moved to Italian team Juventus. He finally rejoined United for £89m in the summer transfer window of 2016.

Jadon Sancho is a Borussia Dortmund forward and England international. He moved to Germany from Man City and is attracting transfer interest from Manchester United. It’s been said that he is the kind of player the opposition hates but the fans love – he gets fouled more than anyone else and he loves to skin defenders.

What they had to say:

Leo Messi commented: “I am excited to once again be a part of the Pepsi football squad. This year has been so much fun to film; I know fans are going to love it.”

Paul Pogba commented: “It’s great to be back again for another year with Pepsi. This year is even bigger than before with epic football skills and mad tunes. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Jadon Sancho commented: “I’ve loved filming with the Pepsi squad this year! I can’t wait for you guys to see what happens when you combine football skills with some crazy new beats. It definitely won’t disappoint.”

UCL is one of the world’s largest annual sporting events with well over 53% global interest. The League commands a cumulative global audience of well over 4.2bn and has over double the global reach of F1, generating over 110,000 hours of TV content in over 242 countries. This season’s epic football skillset showcase is set to a custom music track created for the campaign, “Rotate”, by global superstar Becky G and two-time Grammy nominated Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy.

The Pepsi Brand Manager, Ernest Ssentongo noted that Pepsi has a great and rich history of giving back to its customers through life-changing promotions.

“We understand how much our customers love football, they are passionate about this sport and we are passionate about keeping our customers happy and fulfilled, that is why we have made it a tradition to run a UEFA promotion every year,” he said.

The products are available in returnable glass bottles and plastic/PET bottles. Crown Beverages is a good corporate social citizen, with major investments in sports, education, music, and art development.