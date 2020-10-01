Renowned digital strategist and Public Relations practitioner Allen Sssempa has swapped banking for the beverages industry.

She replaces Tracy Kakuru Otatiina as Corporate Communications Manager, Pepsi Uganda.

Based in Nakawa, Allen Sssempa joins Crown Beverages today, October 1, 2020, and will focus both on the soda company’s existing portfolio and new campaigns. She will report directly to CBL’s acting Head of Marketing Timothy Luzinda.

She will handle the relations with the media and authorities, promotion campaigns and the CSR projects of the company.

Ssempa has held a variety of senior PR and Communications positions, most recently as Senior Marketing officer – Communications at Equity Bank Ltd, where she worked on, among others growing the bank’s deposits by 250 billion Uganda shillings.

Ssempa’s wealth of knowledge and expertise spanning over a decade will enable her to evolve the brand communications function across the CBL group. Her appointment also comes at a time when the FMCG sector is looking out for teams that can analyze and evaluate market intelligence globally to facilitate development and enhancement of exciting consumer-based promotions.

She holds a Mass Communication degree from Makerere University, currently doing diploma at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK.

“I am convinced that together we will continue to build a relevant image for our brands,” said Ssempa.

Since July, CBL led by CEO Paddy Muramiirah has been partnering with the telecom giants MTN and Airtel to offer free airtime and MBS to anyone that buys any Pepsi product bottled in glass (Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and Evervess tonic) in a campaign known as ‘FOREVER CONNECTED’.

The UGX 9 Billion investment that will run for a period of 12 months is currently the biggest promo in Uganda reaching over 20 million consumers monthly.