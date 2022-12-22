Looking for a place to celebrate Christ’s birth and the whole festive season, consider Luxurious Pearl of Africa Hotel in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The Hotel, an iconic landmark, situated on one of Kampala’s original Seven Hills, is one of city’s few hotels, offering world class hospitality to international and local visitors.

To celebrate the festive season, the hotel recently unveiled packages to make you end this year in some comfort and forget the harsh times of the ‘inkonome.’

Market Kitchen Restaurant

Guests who visit the hotel from 24th December, will be treated to sumptuous meals courtesy of the hotel’s famous buffet.

Christmas and Boxing day will feature a three course menu buffet at only shs99,000.

Pearl Of Africa Hotel features a fitness center, sauna, garden, a terrace and bar. This hotel has air-conditioned units with a private bathroom. Guests can enjoy meals at an onsite restaurant.

Pearl of Africa hotel atrium that plays host to dinners and luncheons

All units are equipped with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a coffee machine, private bathroom, free toiletries and a desk. Certain rooms offer garden views.

The hotel has a wellness centre that features a spa, gym and sports facilities like a basketball court, squash room and tennis courts, all world class.

It promises larger than life discounts this festive season with a wrap of magnificent and its iconic fireworks on the 31st of December 2022 as Ugandans usher in 2023.

It is owned by flamboyant tycoon and philanthropist, Mohammed Hamid who was recently listed by famous Forbes Magazine among Africa’s youngest billionaires under the age of 45.

Pearl of Africa Hotel will wrap up the year with a display of fireworks on the 31st December

Chairman Hamid is one of the most successful businessmen in Africa.

His Aya Group is one of Uganda’s largest business conglomerates with interests in mining, biscuit manufacturing, milling and logistics.