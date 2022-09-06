Uganda’s Parliament on Tuesday raised concerns about the Nyege nyege festival, calling for this year’s episode to be banned.

Speaker Anita Among Annet was among those who voiced their concerns over the festival that was set to return this year following a two-year absence over the coronavirus global pandemic.

Speaker @AnitahAmong on Nyege Nyege:



We are talking about morality of this country; we are talking about our children. You are trying to promote tourism at the expense of our children? We are not going to allow this function to take part. #PlenaryUg pic.twitter.com/lrHJud9mjv — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) September 6, 2022

Parliament has stopped the ‘Nyege Nyege’ festival, an annual social event scheduled to take place next week in Jinja. Tororo Woman MP Hon Sarah Opendi says the event is a breeding ground for sexual immorality. #PlenaryUg pic.twitter.com/qVbazJvlO0 — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) September 6, 2022

Efforts by the Minister of State for Tourism Hon Martin Mugarra to defend the event as a hub of tourism met resistance from the House. Mugarra said over 8,000 foreigner tourists have already booked tickets for the event.