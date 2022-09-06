Uganda’s Parliament on Tuesday raised concerns about the Nyege nyege festival, calling for this year’s episode to be banned.
Speaker Anita Among Annet was among those who voiced their concerns over the festival that was set to return this year following a two-year absence over the coronavirus global pandemic.
Efforts by the Minister of State for Tourism Hon Martin Mugarra to defend the event as a hub of tourism met resistance from the House. Mugarra said over 8,000 foreigner tourists have already booked tickets for the event.