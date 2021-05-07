Parliament has approved the implementation of the Parish Development Model.

The model will start operation in a phased approach with preliminary activities for the establishment of the necessary support structures and systems.

This follows the adoption of the Budget Committee report presented by Ntenjeru South MP Amos Lugoloobi in which the majority of committee members recommended that parliament adopts the 200 Billion Shillings implementation of the Parish Development Model in the coming financial year 2021/2022 taking into account the adjustments.

Parliament also approved the reinstatement of existing wealth funds in order not to disrupt the gains achieved under the existing wealth funds.

But a minority report jointly authored by Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi and Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal recommended that the proposed 200 billion Shillings be allocated towards reviving cooperative movement across the country.

However, Parliament adopted the main committee report hence approving the implementation of the Parish Development Model.