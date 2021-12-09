Uganda National Bureau of Standards has today seized at least 6000 liters of crude alcohol from local distillers in Mbale city.

The alcohol was impounded in the areas of Musoto village in Industrial division, Mbale city during an operation to crackdown substandard alcoholic products on the market.

The UNBS officials on Wednesday said the operation is in line with its mandate of enforcing standards in protection of public health and safety, and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.

Victoria Namutebi Lukwago, the UNBS Public Relations officer told journalists that the crackdown is aimed at ensuring good standards and quality of alcohol products in Eastern Uganda.

She said that the alcohol impounded from Musoto was made under unhygienic conditions which is against the set standards.

Meanwhile, the UNBS officials faced resistance from the alcohol distillers and the Industrial city division local leaders who blocked them from proceeding with the enforcement. According to them, there were no sensitization meetings conducted by the UNBS officials before starting the enforcement.

Musa Kasaja, the speaker of Industrial division said that the UNBS did not communicate with the leaders before enforcement was conducted. He said they have invited UNBS officials to harmonize on how they should conduct their business.

Miriam Madoi, the Deputy Mayor Industrial division said that the UNBS had not sensitized the community before coming in with the enforcement. She said that the UNBS could take samples from all the products instead of seizing all the products something that creates anxiety from the public.

Doreen Akwelo, one of those whose alcohol was seized said she has never been sensitized by UNBS. She said that it is through this business that she manages to support her family.