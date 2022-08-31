Date: 31 August,2022

Organized by the Preparatory Committee for celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK

1. Theme; “Characteristics of the DPR of Korea”

2. Participants;

Moderator – Comrade Newton Balenzi

Comrade Isoke Baguma, former chairperson of Land commission,

Comrade Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Comrade Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin Mukasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Stephen Mateeka, Secretary of the Friendship Association

MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

3. Content of Seminar

Characteristics of the DPR of Korea?

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was founded on September 9, 1948. During these 74 years, it has been turned from a backward colonial agrarian country into a dignified, powerful socialist country, drawing great attention of the international community. Its features can be seen from various angles.

A Country of Independence

The DPRK is recognized as a “country of independence” and a “country of principle” in the world political circles. It neither dances to the tune of others nor yields to any power and outside forces in the international arena, but says what it has to say. It also conducts state building and activities independently and in conformity with its actual conditions.

In the closing years of the previous century when socialist systems in the east European countries collapsed one after another and confidence in socialism was on the wane across the world, the DPRK, maintaining its principles, followed the road of socialism without vacillation.

The country’s politics of independence owes much to President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) who founded the country. Leading the country for a long time, he had been praised as a world veteran statesman representing the 20th century, a renowned state leader.

The smaller a country is, the stronger it should be in the sense of national pride, and if a country is servile to any big power, the nation would go to ruin–this was his motto.

The Korean people are upholding Kim Il Sung as their eternal leader, who laid down a lasting foundation for an independent, powerful country and brought about the wellbeing of modern Korea.

A Country of Unity

The high level of unity of all the people is the most remarkable feature that distinguishes the DPRK from other countries. The whole society and all the people are firmly united around their leader; this is the main source of the country’s strength.

Thanks to the solid unity of the leader, the Party and the masses, the country has developed into a powerful socialist country, braving all manner of trials and difficulties.

It is not fortuitous that the DPRK is called by the international community a “formidable country” and a “country that does what it is determined to do.”

The country’s unity is unthinkable apart from the exploits of Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) of the National Defence Commission. Having started to work on the Central Committee of the WPK in the mid-1960s and leading the Party for a long time, he ensured that all the people and the entire country achieved unity, unprecedented in human history.

Based on this unity, the DPRK develops and advances towards a brighter future without any hesitation or vacillation even under the harshest-ever sanctions by the hostile forces.

A Country with Powerful Military Strength

The military strength of the DPRK is recognized across the world. It possesses modern strategic weapons and powerful means of attack and defence and has an army capable of performing any modern warfare efficiently.

As it is strong in the military aspect, no force dares to provoke the country. Its military strength should not be assessed by the standard of its army. With all the people being armed and the whole country fortified on a high level, it is literally a “porcupine”.

The country’s politics of independence is supported by the powerful military strength as well as by the self-supporting economy.

It adheres to the principle of self-reliant defence. In view of the fact that Korea had suffered all manner of trials by outside forces, it is so natural that the powerful military strength is regarded as a treasured sword with which to protect the security of the country and nation.

The preceding leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, paid special attention to building up the country’s military capability.

Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the WPK, has turned the country into a military giant, a strategic state recognized by the world since the last 10 years passed. Today the Korean people turns out the struggle for building a powerful socialists nation under the wise leadership of H.E. Kim Jong Un.

The world progressive people commend the consecutive successes gained by the Korean people.

4. Comments left by participants

We are so pleased to join the world progressive people to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.

In the case of example in the DPRK, any people can enjoy peace and development of their lives without any interference of outside forces if they uphold a brilliant and great leader, in high esteem, who leads his country in the view of strategic plans and makes firmly people rallied as one on the basis of revolutionary idea, Juche idea which the desire and demands of the people has been reflected.

We are sure that under the wise leadership of H.E Kin Jong Un, the day will surely come when the Korean people reunite the country as one in independent and peaceful way without any interference of foreign forces and entire Korean people lead a happy and prosperous life altogether in the Korean peninsula without any threat of a war from outside forces.

By, Moderator of the Seminar; Newton Balenzi, Preparatory Committee for celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.