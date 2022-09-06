Organized by the Preparatory Committee for celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK

1. Theme; “Ideal and Perfect Political Identity”

2. Participants;

Moderator – Comrade Newton Balenzi

Comrade Isoke Baguma, former chairperson of Land commission,

Comrade Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Comrade Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin Mukasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Stephen Mateeka, Secretary of the Friendship Association

MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

3. Content of Lecture

The collapse of socialism, a great political earthquake, which started in the late 1980s ended with the red flag pulling down at Kremlin, Moscow, in December 1991. The continuous collapse of socialism in the USSR and other eastern European countries made people expect the “end of socialism” in the whole world, reminding them of the so-called domino effect which the US had been advocating.

Amid this turmoil, a rumour that it was not long before the DPRK would also give up socialism and collapse spread in the international community.

However, socialist Korea remains unperturbed till now when 30 years have passed since then and it is growing stronger day by day at that.

It is a mystery of history.

What, then, has enabled the small country to defend socialism and advance forward towards the status of a socialist power without enjoying any support from a wing or rear while having to suffer from worst-ever trials due to the blockade and military blackmail by the allied imperialist forces against it?

The answer can be found in the military parade which was held in Kim Il Sung Square in its capital city of Pyongyang in October 2020 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The congratulatory speech of Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs, full of warm affection for his people, and the looks of those attending the parade listening to the speech in tears—all these provided the international society with an occasion to recognize the DPRK’s political identity once again.

The DPRK is a country which has formed an integral whole between the leader and the people. It can be confidently said that there is no such a country as the DPRK in the world.

Vishwanath, a renowned social figure of India, once said that the unshakable unity and might of the DPRK is characterized by the organic unity of the leader, the Party and the masses which constitutes the main structure of its society.

The reason why the social structure of the DPRK is so strong lies in the unique cohesion of the components of the main structure of its society.

The materials existing in nature are different in solidity according to their structural coupling scheme even though they have the same structural elements. For example, diamond and graphite are the same in principal ingredients, but the former is incomparably harder than the latter. This means that the characteristics of a material depend on the coupling scheme of the core and molecules which form the material.

When the main structure of the Korean society as hard as diamond is the organic unity of the leader, the Party and the people, its coupling scheme is based on the leader’s affection for and trust in the people and sense of obligation and loyalty of the people to live up to them. This coupling scheme has produced the phenomenal single-hearted unity of the DPRK.

There is a famous philosophical saying in the DPRK: “The people are my God.” This was the motto of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il and is now the motto of Kim Jong Un.

The affection for the people is the basis of the ideology and idea of Kim Jong Un and the main political principle and ethic which run through all realms—political, military, economic and cultural.

He set forth the slogan “Everything for the people, everything by relying on them!”and led the WPK to formulate all its lines and policies with the people at the centre. And he himself does his best for the people, always mixing with them. He visits different places in the country continuously, rain or snow, saying that he must visit any place where people live. The ardent love and devoted service of the leader have begotten the people’s absolute trust in and respect for and boundless loyalty to him.

Herein lies the fundamental key to the DPRK having created the firm unity and cohesion of the leader, the Party and the people.

The strength of nuclear weapons can be calculated, but it is impossible to estimate the strength of a nation and a collective which are united single-heartedly.

The world progressive people commend the consecutive successes gained by the Korean people.

4. Comments left by participants

We are so pleased to join the world progressive people to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.

By, Moderator of the Seminar; Newton Balenzi, Preparatory Committee for celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.