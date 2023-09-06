H.E. Kim Jong Un

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is dynamically advancing to attain the status of a powerful socialist country it chose, breaking through the obstacles of history.

Then, what is the source of inexhaustible strength which repels all sorts of challenges and leads this country?

Strength of Affection

The single-hearted unity, by which the leader and the people have achieved an integrated whole by bonds of human feeling, is unique to Korea.

The human feeling between the leader and the people is the leader’s true heart of loving his people and the people’s yearning for their leader.

Kim Jong Un’s affection for the people is ennobling in that it is the warmest and most sincere.

I have to endure every manner of severe hardship and even defy death for the sake of the people–this is his spirit of making selfless, devoted efforts for the people.

Wherever he goes, he shows his keen affection for the people. When he visited a worker couple’s family who had moved to a new house in Changjon Street, Pyongyang, he proposed the toast to them. And when he met the girl triplets who volunteered to settle in the city in a northernmost, alpine region of the country, he told them to write a letter to him after getting married to good men.

He had baby homes, orphanages and primary and middle schools for orphans built in Pyongyang and in provinces across the country; and when he visited the baby homes and orphanages, he embraced the children with parental affection.

Deeply moved by his devoted efforts and sincere and warm affection, the Korean people support and follow him as they would do their father.

Their human feeling towards him reflects their thanks to and yearning for him.

They regard it as the greatest joy of their life to see him even from afar and as the glory of their life to devote themselves to carrying out his instructions and supporting his leadership.

Kim Jong Un’s inborn trait–affection for the people–is the source of single-hearted unity which encourages all the people to say the same in one voice and keep in step with one another, a driving force of creation and transformation, which makes it possible to achieve greatest successes in the grimmest trials, and the great strength of the DPRK.

Strength of Justice

Genuine justice lies in realizing the aspirations and demands of the people to live in a peaceful world free from war and in defending their lives.

Kim Jong Un, despite the severest trials and difficulties, has developed the country’s national defence capability to the highest plane, and thus provided a sure guarantee for enabling his people to live happily for ever under the blue sky free from any threat of war.

Shouldering the responsibility of the senior designer and manufacturer of the Juche-based weapons, he went to the dangerous test-firing sites and powder smoke-filled firing lines.

Whenever test-firing of Juche-based weapons ended in success, the hostile forces’ moves for sanction grew more vicious.

However, thanks to powerful war deterrent and national defence capability provided under Kim Jong Un’s do-or-die determination, the enemy’s challenges were smashed to smithereens.

He achieved the great historic cause of raising the country’s strategic position to the highest plane by building up the most powerful national defence capability at an exponential speed and in a shortest possible period.

Merry laughter and singing of the people resound in every part of the country. Children are growing cheerfully and stoutly, bringing their talents into bloom.

The Korean people are extending thanks to Kim Jong Un, who has built up the strongest possible national defence capability, and are proud of being the people of a dignified powerful nation.

It is commonplace in the modern world that many countries are moving under the baton of others and toeing the line of big powers. However, as it is led by Kim Jong Un, the DPRK is steering the political current of this planet by demonstrating to the full its sovereignty and might. They are the happiest people in the world. As the country is supported by the strength of warm affection and justice, it is demonstrating its fame as a country of independence and people envied by the world.