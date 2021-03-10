NUP’s Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu has petitioned the Highcourt in Kampala seeking to overturn the election of Muhammad Nsereko as Kampala Central MP.

Nyanzi who contested alongside Nsereko and 4 other candidates states that the election organised on the 14th/ January 2021 was marred with gross irregularities and mal-pratices committed by both Electoral commission officials and agents of MP Muhammad Nsereko.

In his petition lodged today in the court’s registry , Nyanzi mentions some of the irregularaties and non-compliance in particularly seven polling stations including Kagugube, Bukesa, Kisenyi 11, Kamwokya 11, Mengo , Kololo and Nakasero whose voter results he maintains were not included in the final tally sheet transmitted to EC by the Returning officer .

Nyanzi adds that most of his votes on other various polling centres were wrongly invalidated on top having his credible voters and supporters around the city disfranchised.

Now Through his lawyers of Ssemuyaba Iga and company advocates , Nyanzi asks the court to declare that the election of Kamapla Central MP was not conducted in a free and fair manner due to irregularities and arithmetic errors something which affected the result in a substantial manner.

Nyanzi therefore wants Muhammand Nsereko’s election whom he personally accuses of also bribing voters nullified and instead court declares him(Nyanzi) as the lawfully elected Member of parliament for Kampala Central despite the winning margin of over 1000 votes between the 2 candidates.

However in the alternative , Nyanzi who was the second runner -up asks court to either order for a recount of all the cast votes to verify the winner or organise fresh elections but not under the stewardship of the Kampala district returning officer whom he thinks should be reprimanded alongside some other polling agents for avoidable errors they committed which robbed him of his triumph.

Nyanzi has sued the Electoral commission, The Returning officer and Muhammad Nsereko from whom he shall seek to recover costs of this petition.

Court is yet to summon the 3 respondents to respond to file their respective statements of defence within 7 days.