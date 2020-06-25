The National Water & Sewerage Corporation has dismissed social media rumours that it’s directors were involved in impropriety regarding the procurement of pre-paid meters for ministries and government departments.

“The story being circulated is misleading and grossly exaggerated. The issues regarding prepaid meter supply and installation for Government ministries being circulated in social media are a misreading and distortion of the outcomes of an internal technical audit undertaken by NWSC for which appropriate administrative measures were taken against our staff and the contractor,” a statement from NWSC says in part.

In 2015 NWSC undertook to install prepaid meters in ministries and government departments to help manage bills and prevent accumulation of arrears. The contract was worth UGX. 3.4 billion.

The statement adds;

The contractor selected through competitive bidding did not perform to expectations.

The facts are as follows:

It is the Corporation systems (an internal technical audit) that identified the problem.

The meters were found to be of poor quality

3- The supplier was given time to rectify the defects and they failed. The procurement was cancelled.

4- The supplier had been paid some money through letters of credit but the remainder of the payment was withheld.

The suppliers’ performance security was also cashed. Also, payments to the supplier on other contracts were withheld. NWSC re-tendered the project and another contractor finished the job in time and within cost.

7.These meters are operating in govt departments and ministries

8.There was no financial loss whatsoever and neither the corporation nor her customers were affected due to prepaid meters.

The 17 Billion mentioned in the story is over 5 times the total contract value of the prepaid meters of 3.4 Billion.

The story is misleading and totally inaccurate.