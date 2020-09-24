State utility National Water and Sewerage Corporation has pledged uninterrupted water supply in Lira City despite the recent extreme weather conditions.

Following the floods in Lira city that left NWSC installations submerged along Lake Kwania a tributary of Lake Kyoga, Managing Director Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha visited the area to assess the effect of the rains.

The unfortunate event displaced many villages and our esteemed customers.

Dr Mugisha said some of the engineering interventions completed to maintain operations include installed new submersible pumps that operate in water having built Gambions to protect the installations and protected the power lines to the installations that were submerged in water.

The utility has also purchased boats to transport staff to the installations.

“We are going to purchase more motorised boats to enable our staff move to the installations. NWSC management is closely monitoring the situation in Lira and implementing engineering solutions to essure that our people have clean safe water.” he pledged after meeting the area engineers and local leadership.

Big strides

In a recent interview, Dr Chris Ebal, the chairperson of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Board, said even before the operationalisation of the new cities, they had already envisaged the need to create new water and sewerage systems there.

He said this is the reason NWSC constructed and rehabilitated water treatment plants in Lira, Jinja and Arua cities.

And this week, the NWSC MD supervised ongoing construction work on a new spacious office block to improve the customer service experience in Lira by December 2020

Dr. Silver also shared that in line with the GoU’s Skilling Uganda Programme, NWSC is constructing a vocational training Institute at Kacung. This will build the capacity of NWSC staff to better serve the people of Lira.

Having successfully completed and launched the Ggaba Vocational training Institute, NWSC is working on another institute in South Western Uganda and Kachung in Lira city.

Other ongoing service delivery projects in Lira include rehabilitation of both Eastern and Western sewer lagoons in Lira, construction of a new sewer Lifting station, refurbishment of sewage ponds to receive wastewater from Lira industrial area and additional wastewater from central business center, the Dokolo water supply improvement project from Kachung along Kwania lake to Dokolo and water supply network improvement plans in the Lira town.