NWSC MD Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha as he has been awarded for Leadership Excellence in public service and also recognised for his contribution to Africa’s socio-economic development at the recently concluded African Leadership magazine’s US – Africa Investment Forum, policy Dialogue and Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) 2020.

The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) presentation ceremonies, were held as a highlight of the 5th US – Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020.

The event was held for the first time virtually from September 29th – 30th, with the theme: US Africa Relations – A necessary realignment.

The chief guest at the event Sierra Leone’s former President H.E Ernest Bai Koroma presented the award to Dr. Silver were he remarked at how pleased he was to see CEOs transform and change the narrative of public institutions.

Dr. Silver was recognised alongside 15 other exceptional leaders from across the continent.

The NWSC and Uganda flags continues to fly high.