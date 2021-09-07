Two Members of Parliament, who subscribe to the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, have been remanded to Kitalya prison until the 15/09/2021. over alleged financing of the ongoing spate of killings by machete-wielding thugs in the Greater Masaka region.

They two are Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North MP and Mr Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP.

This follows police criminal summons issued to the two legislators on Saturday.

In a tweet at the weekend, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP leader, said by targeting two of his most vocal legislators, the government was actualising its “plan of implicating NUP leaders in the ongoing spate of murders in Greater Masaka.”

He added: “When Chris Baryomunsi [Kinkizi County East MP] said this last week, it looked like a joke. But as we now know, anything is possible in Uganda.”

On September 1, ten men were arraigned before Masaka Chief Magistrates Court and charged in connection with the killings in the area. The group was charged with murder and attempted murder before being sent on remand at Masaka Ssaza prison.

They included; Christopher Sserwadda, 23, a resident of Nyendo-Mukungwe, Mike Sserwadda, and Jude Muwonge, both residents of Ssetaala; and Batesta Mutabaazi, Joseph Kayabula, Ashraf Kayinza, Issa Ssebunnya, Moses Kaganda, and Kaboyo Henry, all residents of Byanjiri Village in Lwengo District. The other was Paul Ssekajugo, alias Mawanda, 43, a resident of Nakateete, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District. The group returns to court on September 15 for mention of their case with the prosecution expected to update court on how far the investigations have gone.